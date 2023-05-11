Ex-IPS officer slams Prashant Kishor for associating his name with 'Jan Suraaj Abhiyan'

A retired IPS officer in Bihar has hit out at political strategist Prashant Kishor for reportedly associating his name with the latter's 'Jan Suraaj Abhiyan' without his consent.



A. Rahman Momin, a native of Bhojpur who retired from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) and was a 2000 batch IPS officer, said: "I am having family responsibilities and I am taking care of it. I never joined any political party in my life. As far as Jan Suraaj is concerned, its members are approaching retired police officers like me but I did not go there to join Jan Suraaj. When I did not join Jan Suraaj, how could they include my name and also publish the same in newspapers. Such things are not acceptable."



"I just returned from HAJ and as I am a Haji, I have no interest in politics. I am spending time with my family. I don't know how the team of Prashant Kishor included my name in Jan Suraaj without my permission. Such a thing is attributed to cheating with me. I condemn it," Monin added.