Ex-Kolkata mayor’s former OSD arrested in warehouse collapse case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday arrested Kalicharan Bandyopadhyay, former officer on special duty (OSD) to former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, in connection with the Taratala warehouse collapse that claimed 11 lives, marking a major development in the high-profile probe.

Bandyopadhyay, popularly known as "Kali", was detained by the SIT in the evening and formally arrested after several hours of questioning. He will be produced before a court on Friday, police said.

"Kalicharan Bandyopadhyay has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Taratala warehouse collapse case. He was questioned by the SIT before being arrested. The investigation is continuing," a senior police officer said.

The arrest came just hours after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, speaking in the Assembly, made pointed remarks against an individual widely understood to be Bandyopadhyay. Without naming him, the chief minister alleged that no building plan in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) could be cleared without the approval of a person known as "Kali".