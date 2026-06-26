Ex-Kolkata mayor’s former OSD arrested in warehouse collapse case
Kalicharan Bandyopadhyay has been arrested in the Taratala warehouse collapse case, police say
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday arrested Kalicharan Bandyopadhyay, former officer on special duty (OSD) to former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, in connection with the Taratala warehouse collapse that claimed 11 lives, marking a major development in the high-profile probe.
Bandyopadhyay, popularly known as "Kali", was detained by the SIT in the evening and formally arrested after several hours of questioning. He will be produced before a court on Friday, police said.
"Kalicharan Bandyopadhyay has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Taratala warehouse collapse case. He was questioned by the SIT before being arrested. The investigation is continuing," a senior police officer said.
The arrest came just hours after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, speaking in the Assembly, made pointed remarks against an individual widely understood to be Bandyopadhyay. Without naming him, the chief minister alleged that no building plan in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) could be cleared without the approval of a person known as "Kali".
The case stems from the collapse of the roof of an under-construction warehouse in Taratala, which left 11 people dead and several others injured. Investigators are probing alleged irregularities in the approval process and execution of the project.
According to police, the SIT is examining Bandyopadhyay's role in granting approvals linked to the structure.
"The SIT officers are examining his role in the approval process related to the structure that collapsed," an officer said, adding that Bandyopadhyay was considered an influential figure within the civic body and played a key role in matters concerning construction clearances.
A state government employee, Bandyopadhyay earlier served in the West Bengal Police before joining the administrative service. He became closely associated with the KMC after Firhad Hakim took over as mayor following the resignation of Sovan Chatterjee in 2018.
Besides serving as Hakim's OSD, Bandyopadhyay also functioned as the controlling officer for Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds and MLAs' area development schemes.
The SIT is continuing its investigation into whether lapses in the approval process contributed to one of Kolkata's deadliest construction accidents in recent years.
With PTI inputs