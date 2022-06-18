Ex-K'taka CM Yediyurappa gets bail in de-notification case

Earlier, the Special Court in Bengaluru had ordered the registration of a criminal case against the BJP strongman in March.



The Special Judge B. Jayantha Kumar had issued summons regarding the case lodged against him in 2013.



The judge had stated that there was sufficient material to register a special criminal case against the accused.



The court observed that the complainant had made a prima facie case against the accused. The notification has been done despite the opinion of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) CEO, the law department, the Advocate General and the Additional Secretary (Mines) not to de-notify the land, the court had observed.