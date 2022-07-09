Ex-Mumbai top cop questioned by CBI in phone tapping of NSE employees

The CBI on Friday had conducted raids in Mumbai, Pune and several other parts of the country in connection with the NSE case.



The CBI source said that between 2009 and 2017, the phones of employees of NSE were illegally tapped by Ramkrishna and Pandey.



"Pandey ran iSec Securities Private Ltd. It has been alleged that Ramkrishna used this firm to tap the phone of NSE employees. The phone calls made by NSE employees between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. were tapped and recorded by iSec Securities Pvt Ltd. It has been alleged that Pandey helped in tapping the phone calls illegally," the source added.