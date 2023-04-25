Ex-Punjab CM and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95
Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali more than a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing
Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who was admitted at a private hospital in Mohali, died on Tuesday. He was 95.
Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.
He breathed his last around 8 pm, hospital officials said. He was the youngest Chief Minister to ever hold office in the state of Punjab.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to the Punjab leader, calling him a "colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman".
Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has expressed condolences on the demise of Parkash Singh Badal, saying he was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life.
"I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues," Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.
Born on December 8, 1927, in the village of Abul Khurana, Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal began his political career in the 1950s as a member of the Akali Dal party. He was first elected as the chief minister of Punjab in 1970. Parkash Singh Badal is survived by his wife Surinder Kaur Badal, son Sukhbir Singh Badal, and daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines