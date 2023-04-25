Ex-Punjab CM and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who was admitted at a private hospital in Mohali, died on Tuesday. He was 95.

Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

He breathed his last around 8 pm, hospital officials said. He was the youngest Chief Minister to ever hold office in the state of Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to the Punjab leader, calling him a "colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman".