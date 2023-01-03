Ex-RAW chief AS Dulat joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined the Yatra in Delhi when it resumed after a break of nine days.



The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with UP Congress workers were lined up at Loni Border to welcome the Yatra.



From Uttar Pradesh the Yatra will be in Haryana from January 6 to 10, in Punjab from January 11 to 20, and also spend a day in Himachal Pradesh on January 19. The Yatra will enter Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of January 20.



Bharat Jodo Yatra will end on January 30 in Srinagar with hoisting of flag.



The has covered 3,122 kms so far from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari to the Red Fort in Delhi. Over the 108 days, the Yatra has covered 49 districts in nine states and one Union Territory -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.