Ex-TDB official Murari Babu, accused in Sabarimala gold loss case, dies at 54

Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer Murari Babu, an accused in the cases related to the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple, died at a private hospital in Kochi, family sources said on Saturday.

He was 54 and had been undergoing treatment for cancer for the past three months. He died at Amrita Hospital on Friday night, the sources said.

Murari Babu was arrested last year in connection with cases involving the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates and the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) at the hill shrine during his tenure as a TDB official.

On 23 January, the Kollam Vigilance Court granted him statutory bail in both cases after 90 days had elapsed since his arrest and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to file chargesheets.

Babu was the second accused in the case relating to the alleged gold loss from the Dwarapalaka idol plates and the sixth accused in the case concerning the alleged loss from the Sreekovil doorframes.