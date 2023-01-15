Ex-UP Minister declared 'absconder' in hate speech case

Sub-inspector Ishendra Singh lodged a complaint against the accused on September 3, 2012 for allegedly delivering a hate speech against Muslims in the Adhai village of the Basta area in Bijnor district during a panchayat meeting.



After receiving the information, the police reached there and asked BJP's Kavita Choudhary to stop her speech. Ashok Kataria, who later became a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, was also present in the panchayat meeting, where Shiv Sena's then state president Veer Singh also allegedly delivered a hate speech.



A case was registered, and the police filed a charge sheet against them under sections 188 (violation of section 144 of the CrPC) and section 153 of the IPC (spreading hatred).