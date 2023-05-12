Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

A Delhi court on Friday extended former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2 in the alleged now-scrapped excise policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



On Thursday, the High Court had reserved its judgement on the AAP leader's bail plea.



Sisodia had moved to the high court on April 3, seeking interim bail in the case on the grounds of his wife's illness.



Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the jail superintendent to provide Sisodia with video conferencing facility to speak to his wife every alternate day between 3-4 p.m. as per prison rules, till disposal of bail plea.