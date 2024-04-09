Excise policy case: K Kavitha's judicial custody extended till 23 April

A Delhi court on Tuesday, 9 April, extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, K Kavitha till 23 April in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

K Kavitha was presented before special judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on expiry of her previously granted 14-days’ judicial custody.

Citing Kavitha's attempts to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence, the ED sought her judicial custody for 14 days.

While talking to the media outside the courtroom, Kavitha said, "This is a case completely based on statement. It is a political case. This is a case of targeting the Opposition parties. The CBI has already recorded my statement in jail."

On Monday, the same court denied her interim bail. She had moved the court for relief on grounds of her son's exams.

The court had noted that she not only engaged in destruction of material evidence by formatting her phones before joining the investigation and after being served with a notice requiring her to appear, along with her digital devices, but also has been instrumental in influencing witnesses.