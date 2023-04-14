Excise policy case: Kejriwal summoned by CBI for questioning

As per the probe agency, Nair had arranged meeting of the owner/controller of Indo Spirits Sameer Mahendru, with Kejriwal and when that didn't materialise, arranged a video call through Facetime on his phone for both and in the video call, Kejriwal allegedly told Mahendru that Nair was "his boy" and that Mahendru "should trust him and carry on with him".



It has also been alleged that Mahendru transferred around Rs 1 crore in the account of Radha Industries which is reportedly owned by Dinesh Arora, a close aide of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was earlier arrested by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter, and is presently in jail.