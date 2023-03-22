Excise policy: Manish Sisodia sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case arising out of the excise policy matter.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent the senior AAP leader to jail till April 5 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him on conclusion of his custodial interrogation in the matter.

The anti-money laundering probe agency has so far quizzed Sisodia for seven days in its custody in the matter.