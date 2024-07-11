Excise policy: SC judge recuses from hearing Manish Sisodia's plea for revival of bail petitions

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kumar on Thursday recused himself from hearing the pleas of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia seeking to revive his bail petition in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam cases.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Karol and Sanjay Kumar said another bench of which justice Kumar is not a member will take up Sisodia’s two pleas to revive his bail petitions in cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy scam case.

As soon as the matter was taken up for hearing, justice Khanna said, "Our brother has some difficulty. He will not like to hear this matter for personal reasons."

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, requested the bench to list the matter urgently, saying time is of the essence. He said the trial has not yet commenced in either of the cases. The bench said another bench will take it up on 15 July.