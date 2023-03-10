Excise policy scam: Delhi court to hear Sisodia's bail plea today

The judge had directed the CBI to file its response to the accused's bail application by Friday.



It has been claimed by the accused that he had fully cooperated with the central agency during the probe.



He has stated that as all the recoveries have already been made, no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody and that the other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail.



He has pointed out that he has held an important constitutional post and has deep roots in the society.