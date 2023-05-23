Excise policy scam: Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia extended till June 1

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till June 1 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

The judge also directed the jail authorities to consider providing the politician a chair and a table along with books inside the prison.

While Sisodia was being brought out of the courtroom, he told the media in reference to a bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does not believe in democracy".