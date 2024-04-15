Excise scam: BRS leader K Kavitha seeks bail in Delhi court

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Monday, 15 April, moved a Delhi court seeking bail in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise scam.

The application is likely to be taken up for hearing later in the day by special judge for the CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, who earlier in the day sent Kavitha to judicial custody till 23 April.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was arrested from Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).