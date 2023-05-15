Excise scam: CBI arrests senior executive of India Ahead News for Rs 17 cr transfer to AAP publicity handler

The CBI has arrested the commercial head and production controller of India Ahead News in connection with its probe into the alleged Delhi excise scam, officials said Monday.

Arvind Kumar Singh, the commercial head and production controller of the news channel, was arrested for alleged transfer of Rs 17 crore to a company handling the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) publicity campaign during the Goa elections through hawala channels, they said.

During the probe, the CBI found WhatsApp chats and records of hawala operators, which showed that Singh was allegedly instrumental in the hawala transfers of Rs 17 crore between June 2021 and January 2022 to Chariot Media which was handling outdoor advertisement campaign for the Goa elections for AAP, they said. Goa Assembly polls were held on February 14, 2022.