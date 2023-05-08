Excise 'scam': Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused, says case against them prima facie not 'genuine'

However, it pointed out that approver Dinesh Arora expressed total ignorance about this transaction. "The statements on this aspect made by the approver cannot be sidelined or ignored at this stage as he is a star witness," the judge said.

The court further dismissed the ED's contention that Malhotra formed a cartel by participation in the liquor business of Delhi at all the three levels of manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and thus, he became a member of the super cartel and the criminal conspiracy with the other co-­accused.

"Though the above cartel might have been formed in violation of provisions of the excise policy... it appears to be a pure business cartel formed to push the sale of liquor brands of the manufacturing unit(s) of the applicant," it said.

The court noted it was the admitted case of prosecution that Malhotra had not played any role in the formulation of the excise policy and was even not a part of the 'South lobby' paying advance kickbacks of Rs 100 crore.

"Again, he is also not alleged to have paid any such advance kickbacks to co­-accused Vijay Nair, other politicians of AAP or other public servants before or in connection with the formulation of the said policy," the judge said.

The only allegation of payment of any money or bribe against him is in the form of payment of Rs 2.5 crore to co­-accused Amit Arora in May 2022, when this policy had already been in operation for a considerable time, he noted.

Even the evidence in the form of a statement by co­-accused Amit Arora about the payment of Rs 2.5 crore bribe by him is not convincing enough, the court said.

Regarding the ED's claim that the accused received proceeds of crime of Rs 48.9 lakh through excess credit notes, it said no specific or connecting evidence showing any such cash payments against the amounts of credit notes has been produced.

The judge said Malhotra also deserved to be granted default bail since the ED filed an "incomplete" supplementary complaint against him and "it has apparently been filed to scuttle or defeat the right of applicant to seek default bail".

He added that neither Joshi nor Malhotra can be considered a flight risk. The court directed both the accused persons not to leave the country without its permission or threaten or influence witnesses.

However, it is made clear that the observations made in this order are only for the purpose of deciding the bail applications of the applicants and nothing contained in this order shall tantamount to the expression of any opinion on merits of the case, the judge said.

Sisodia, who was arrested on March 9, is currently in judicial custody in the case. The court on April 28 dismissed his bail application in the case, saying the evidence prima facie "speaks volumes of his involvement in commission of the offence".