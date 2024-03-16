Excise 'scam': Delhi court grants bail to Kejriwal in ED summons case

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him for skipping its summonses in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Divya Malhotra also allowed Kejriwal to leave the courtroom. "Offence being bailable, accused Arvind Kejriwal is admitted to bail," it said.

The court further directed the ED to hand over documents related to the complaints to Kejriwal.