Executive, legislature, judiciary equal repositories of constitutional trust: CJI Ramana

Justice Ramana said the Indian judiciary, since the Independence, has strengthened various institutions like the Election Commission, the CVC and the CAG.



The CJI referred to constitutional schemes, rules, regulations and judgements in responding to the statement of Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh that the collegiums, especially the high court collegiums, did not consider the "best" candidates for judgeship in higher judiciary.



The SCBA has been seeking appointment of Supreme Court lawyers as high court judges.



"We all know. You all are constitutional lawyers and you know the procedures of appointment of judges. You know the rules, regulations, the judgements, everything and on several occasions he (SCBA president) has raised the issue. I do not want to elaborate," the CJI said.



He referred to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying "nature was against us" and the apex court could physically assemble for just 55 days during the last 16 months.



"Unfortunately, Covid cases are on the rise once again. Please be careful. I remember when I took charge as the CJI, the pandemic was against us. Not even my family members could attend the swearing-in ceremony. Many near and dear ones have lost their lives. Lawyers, judges, officers and the registry officials were scared to touch the documents," he said.



"I wish the situation was different and could have been more productive. It is just and natural for people to have high expectations, but regrettably the forces of nature were against us. I hope that in the near future, the situation would become normal and the court will function in full capacity," the CJI said.