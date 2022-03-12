Exim firm of actor Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law duped of over Rs 27 cr in novel cyber fraud: Police

These ROSCTL licences happen to be akin to digital coupons worth several lakh rupees entitling the firm to get rebates in taxes and duties, the DCP said, adding the fraudsters had secured a total of 154 ROSCTLs worth Rs 27.61 crore of Ahuja's firm and had been transferring them to fake and fictitious firms opened by them and encashing them.



They also used to get these coupons encashed by transferring them to other firms, DCP Agarwal said.



He said working silently on the complaint of Ahuja's firm since July last year, the Faridabad police has arrested a total of nine accused from different places in the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Karnataka.



The last arrest was made on December 23 last year, the officer said, adding some of the accused included former clerks and employees of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, well-versed in the technicalities and working of the DGFT.



The DCP identified the arrested accused as Delhi residents Manoj Rana, Manish Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Lalit Kumar Jain and Manish Kumar Moga besides Bhusan Kishan Thakur of Mumbai and Suresh Kumar Jain of Chennai.



Two others arrested in the scam were identified as Ganesh Parsuram of Raichur in Karnataka, Rahul Raghunath of Raigadh and Santosh Sitaram of Pune.



Agarwal said accused Manoj Rana, Manish Kumar, Praveen Kumar and Manish Kumar Moga had earlier worked as clerks in the DGFT and were well-versed in the functioning of the directorate.



They used to fraudulently secure codes of big exim firms and by checking their records, used to ascertain the money in their accounts as well as the value of the ROSCTL coupons they happened to be entitled to, before targetting them.