Existing excise regime in Delhi likely to continue as new policy being prepared: Sources

The existing excise regime in the national capital involving retail liquor trade by the Delhi government corporations is likely to be extended as a new policy is being prepared, official sources said.

The Delhi government scrapped its Excise Policy 2021-22 and withdrew it on August 31 last year after a CBI probe was recommended by Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

Returning to the old excise regime, the government had allowed its four corporations to open liquor vends, replacing the private vendors under the Excise Policy 2021-22.

A three-member committee was formed by the government to come out with a fresh excise policy while the corporations were given the responsibility to open and run liquor vends in the city for six months from September 1 last year.