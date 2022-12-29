Exotic species seized at Chennai airport; customs, police commence probe

The customs have also commenced a probe into the smuggling of exotic animals into the country and the backgrounds of the smugglers are being probed. Sources in the customs said that the person who had brought indigenous species was charged under the Wildlife Protection Act. The Customs intelligence wing will interrogate the person and collect details on the individuals who were buying the exotic species that are brought to the country.



It may be noted that Alexandria parakeets were also sold in grey markets and smuggled out of the country. A group of tribal people who are engaged in collecting the parakeets brings them to Chennai, where they are sold at more than Rs 6,000 a pair. These parakeets fetch four to five times more money in the international market and a large number are being smuggled out of the country.



Sujith Ramasubramanian, an animal welfare activist and biologist while speaking to IANS said: "There has to be stringent laws and police should take stern action against those who smuggle exotic species into and out of the country. This will come down only after the law enforcers take proper action."