Experts have mixed opinion on lifting of mask mandate in Delhi

Dr Sumit Ray, head of the critical care department at Holy Family Hospital, said the hospital has not had a single Covid-related death in the past four months.



"We have had hospitalisations mainly because of stress and anxiety and some have required oxygen but no one has required prolonged ventilatory support. In fact, we have had more severe cases of swine flu as compared to COVID-19 with quite a few requiring ventilator," he said.



"People have been doubly vaccinated and some have taken precaution doses as well. So they are well-protected against the infection. We have to keep an eye on the things as the things go," he added.



It was in the beginning of April that the government had lifted the mask mandate but within three weeks, had to reimpose it, in view of the rising positivity rate of the infection.



"We are having a lot of viral infections like H1N1, influenza and some undiagnosed respiratory illnesses. If other viral infections are happening, it means that mask mandate is anyways not being adhered to," Ray stressed.



Doctors said that even globally, countries have dropped the mask mandate amid a decline in the cases of infection.



Dr Vivek Nangia, Principal Director & Head-Pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket said the US has declared itself Covid-free and even in healthcare settings they have done away with wearing of masks.



"Even though the government might have withdrawn it, but we must maintain self-discipline and continue wearing masks not because of Covid but also protect ourselves from influenza and environmental pollution, which will be there in the next few days. The number of Covid cases per day is low and the wearing of masks has to come within us," he added.



Maurya said that even comorbid and elderly, the severity of infection is low due to vaccination and the fact that many of them have contracted the infection before.



Amid the chorus for self-discipline, Dr Jugal Kishore, head of Community Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said the authorities could have waited till New Year to lift the mask mandate.



"We could have delayed this provision for another two months because of the festive season. We already know that people are not wearing masks but still with some sort of sanctions, there was some sort of fear among people.



He said that Covid transmission is still there with people travelling across borders.



"So, the respiratory etiquettes must continue because influenza kills elderly people across the world," he added.