Experts split on SC verdict on EC appointments, some hail it, others flag domain issue

"So you are basically legislating in an area where you have no authority.You can interpret the law, you can interpret the Constitution ... that is fine. They must have said this (the SC bench) for greater transparency. But the same thing can be said with regard to the appointment of judges also that there should be transparency, there should be a procedure," he said, referring to the collegium system of appointing judges which the government says lacks transparency.



"The Supreme Court, simply because it has some power to issue directions, issues a direction in respect of the area which falls in the area of the Executive under the Constitution, I think it is going beyond the power conferred on them (Judiciary) by the Constitution," he said noting that he is yet to go through the complete order.



Former Lok Sabha secretary general and Constitution expert P D T Achari said going by the media reports, it was a welcome move as it was a departure from the past practice.



He said so far, the government was appointing members of the poll panel without consulting other agencies.