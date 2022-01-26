Explained: How Omicron is able to evade antibodies, remain contagious

The researchers report their findings in the journal Science.



The Omicron variant, which was first identified in November 2021 in South Africa, is causing a surge of infections around the world. In addition to being highly infectious, the variant can evade antibodies against earlier variants leading to breakthrough infections among those who have been vaccinated and those who have been infected previously.



The infectiousness of the virus is thought to be at least in part due to the large number of mutations in the amino acid sequences of the virus's spike protein.



The virus uses the spike protein to latch on to and enter the cells it infects. The Omicron spike protein has 37 mutations that distinguish it from the first SARS-CoV-2 isolates in 2020.



To understand how Omicron accumulated so many mutations while retaining efficient interactions with the host receptor ACE2, Veesler and his colleagues used cryo-electron microscopic and X-ray crystallographic studies to unveil the 3D organisation of the Omicron spike protein.