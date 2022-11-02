Explore how specially-abled people can be put in different categories in civil services: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to examine how people with disabilities can be put under different categories in civil services.

A bench of justices S A Nazeer and V Ramasubramanian said sympathy for disability is one aspect but practicality of the decision has also to be taken into account.

The top court shared an incident where a person in Chennai with 100 per cent blindness was appointed as civil judge junior division and the court interpreters got all orders signed by him and was later posted as editor of a Tamil journal.