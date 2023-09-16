Explore possibilities of extending benefits of Covid-19 schemes to all orphan children: SC to Centre

An orphan is an orphan, irrespective of how the death of his or her parents happened, the Supreme Court has said, asking the Centre if there are ways the benefits of schemes, including PM Cares fund, which were meant for children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic, can be extended to all orphans.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Friday, 15 September asked Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee, appearing for Centre, to seek instructions in the matter.

"You have rightly brought out a policy for orphans, whose parents died due to the COVID pandemic. An orphan is an orphan, irrespective of whether the parents died in an accident or illness. By bringing these schemes, you are attending to the condition and not the parentage.