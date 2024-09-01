Explosion at Tamil Nadu fireworks factory kills 2, injures 4

Two workers were killed and four others injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory warehouse near Nazareth in the district on Saturday evening, 31 August police said.

The sudden blast occurred when the workers were handling the firecrackers.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the incident and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

While two of them, who were later identified as Kannan and Vijay were killed, four others have been rushed to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital and Sathankulam government hospital for treatment, police said.

The entire structure of the godown was completely gutted in the accidental blast, police said.