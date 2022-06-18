National

Explosive device detected, defused in J&K's Baramulla

Security forces on Saturday detected and defused an explosive device in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district

IANS Photo
IANS Photo
user

IANS

Security forces on Saturday detected and defused an explosive device in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Sources said an explosive device was detected by the troops of 30 Rashtriya Rifles on Baramulla-Handwara road in the morning.


"Bomb disposal squad was called in and the suspicious object was defused without causing any damage. Traffic on the highway was later restored," the sources added.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x