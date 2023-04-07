Extension of Rajani Patil's suspension 'gross parliamentary misdemeanour': Kharge

"If a member is so named by the Chairman he shall forthwith put the question on a motion being made, no amendment, adjournment or debate being allowed, that the member (naming him) be suspended from the service of the Council for a period not exceeding the remainder of the Session: Provided that the Council may, at any time, on a motion being made, resolve that such suspension be terminated," he said.



In view of the above provisions, it is well evident that continuation of suspension of Rajani Patil well beyond the current Budget session is a "blatant violation" of the Rules of Procedure as also well established parliamentary traditions, Kharge said.



"Such a development is most unfortunate and unprecedented in the parliamentary history. Rajani Patil is a very diligent and a committed member who performed her duties with utmost devotion both inside the House as well as in public service," Kharge said.



The extended suspension would deprive the member of her valued contribution to parliamentary committees of which she is member and would be a loss not only to her but also to the very institution of parliamentary committees system, he said.



Sharing Kharge's letter on Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "My colleague Rajani Patil continues to remain suspended from the Rajya Sabha. LoP and Congress President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji, has just written to the Chairman on this grave injustice being done to her by the Modi regime. This is truly unprecedented!"