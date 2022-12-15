External affairs minister invokes Gandhi's ideals at UN
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that as the world grapples with violence, armed conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, Mahatma Gandhi's ideals must continue to guide actions in ensuring peace and stability around the world.
He made the remarks while jointly unveiling Mahatma Gandhi's bust at a ceremony at the North Lawns of the United Nations with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the 77th session of the General Assembly Csaba Korosi.
The ceremony was attended by UN Ambassadors and leaders as well as Security Council members. The ceremony also included a soulful rendition of 'Vaishnav Jana To.'
"Conflict and inequality seem an inevitable part of the human condition. Mahatma Gandhi's greatest lesson to the world was that this may not be so. Conflicts can be resolved, and inequalities can be addressed," Jaishankar added.
He said that as India assumed the presidency of the Security Council this month in its current two-year tenure as elected member, "we dedicate this sculpture of the Father of our nation" - a gift from 1.3 billion people of India to the United Nations.
The minister said the installation of the Gandhi bust at a time when India celebrates the 75th year of its independence, is a tribute to the relevance and universal appeal of the values of the Mahatma.
He said the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's bust at the UN is a timely reminder for everyone to follow these ideals better and to create a peaceful world, which is the fundamental object of the United Nations.
"Gandhiji is a symbol of non violence, truth and compassion, is a symbol of peace, a symbol (that) reminds us of our duty to make the world a better place for future generations," he said.
Guterres, in his remarks at the ceremony, thanked the Government of India for its "generous donation" of the Gandhi bust and expressed hope that its installation at the Headquarters of the United Nations "will remind us of the values Gandhi upheld, and to which we remain committed".
"Recognizing that diversity is one of India's greatest assets," Gandhi "strove for harmonious relations between religions, cultures and communities. The focus of his life was pressing for social and political reform through non-violent resistance, while creating a culture of peace," Guterres said.
"Gandhi-ji's anti-imperialist vision was foundational for the United Nations. As the Charter states, our Organization is built on the principle of "equal rights and self-determination of peoples". Indeed, the drafters of the Charter took great inspiration from Gandhi's message of peace, non-violence, and tolerance," the UN chief said.
Gandhi's success in mobilizing millions for anti-colonial resistance, while adhering to the principles of non-violence, inspired people across the world, Guterres added.
Describing Gandhi as "one of the giants of the modern age", Guterres said Gandhi is not only a historical figure. "His visionary ideas and values, including his concern for justice and social transformation, continue to resonate today."
Jaishankar tweeted after their meeting on Wednesday that they "exchanged views on working together during India's G20 Presidency."
India became President of the G20 group of major industrialised and emerging economies as the world faces a double whammy of crises from the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Ukraine-Russia war was also discussed and Jaishankar tweeted that he valued Guterres's insights.
Earlier, Guterres had spoken at the ministerial-level meeting of the Security Council on New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System or NORMS during which India put the spotlight on reforming the Council.
He said that a majority in the UN want the Council "reformed to reflect today's geopolitical realities" and offered his support for the effort.
Jaishankar tweeted that Guterres gave insights on reforms.
(With Agency Inputs)
