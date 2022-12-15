External affairs minister invokes Gandhi's ideals at UN





The ceremony was attended by UN Ambassadors and leaders as well as Security Council members. The ceremony also included a soulful rendition of 'Vaishnav Jana To.'





"Conflict and inequality seem an inevitable part of the human condition. Mahatma Gandhi's greatest lesson to the world was that this may not be so. Conflicts can be resolved, and inequalities can be addressed," Jaishankar added.



He said that as India assumed the presidency of the Security Council this month in its current two-year tenure as elected member, "we dedicate this sculpture of the Father of our nation" - a gift from 1.3 billion people of India to the United Nations.



The minister said the installation of the Gandhi bust at a time when India celebrates the 75th year of its independence, is a tribute to the relevance and universal appeal of the values of the Mahatma.



He said the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's bust at the UN is a timely reminder for everyone to follow these ideals better and to create a peaceful world, which is the fundamental object of the United Nations.



"Gandhiji is a symbol of non violence, truth and compassion, is a symbol of peace, a symbol (that) reminds us of our duty to make the world a better place for future generations," he said.