Extreme heat to scorch India during election period, says IMD

India is set to experience extreme heat during the April to June period, with the central and the western peninsular parts expected to face the worst impact, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, 1 April, as the country prepares for the seven-phase general elections starting 19 April.

Addressing a press conference, Union minister for earth sciences Kiren Rijiju said India is anticipated to experience extreme weather conditions in the upcoming two-and-a-half months and this coincides with the general elections in which around a billion people are expected to exercise their franchise.

"It is going to be very challenging for all of us. Since we are the most populous country in the world and face extreme weather conditions, it makes it absolutely necessary for India to prepare in advance," he said.

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the anticipated increase in outdoor activities during the 2024 general elections could heighten public vulnerability to heat waves.

With greater exposure, there's an elevated risk of heatwave-related health issues among the electorate and election staff, he said.