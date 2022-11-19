Extreme weather events to rise manifold in India due to climate change: IIT-G study

The heatwave duration is projected to increase from, on average, 3 days in the current climate (1981 2010) to 11 days by the end of the 21st century (2071 2100) under lowest emission scenario, the researchers said.



However, the duration of heatwaves is projected to rise to 33 days by the end of the century under the highest emission scenario, they said.



The study found that the fraction of the population of India exposed to sequential extremes will rise considerably with an increase in global mean temperature above the pre-industrial level.



For instance, median population exposure increases from 27 per cent at 1.5 degrees Celsius to 36 per cent and 45 per cent at 3 and 4 degrees Celsius global warming levels, respectively, it said.



The researchers noted that a considerable reduction in vulnerability by improving socioeconomic livelihood and infrastructure will be needed to maintain the same risk (at 1.5 degrees Celsius global warming level) at higher global warming levels.



"Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka have higher projected risk of sequential extremes than the other states," Mishra said.



"The risk of sequential extremes can rise up to 10 times for a few states if global mean temperature rises by 3 degrees Celsius," he added.



The researchers noted that India's large population experiences adaptation challenges due to severe heat waves in the summer and extreme rainfall during the monsoon season.



Heatwaves cause mortality and pose challenges for public health infrastructure, while prolonged extreme rainfall results in floods, which damage agriculture and infrastructure and cause human migration and loss of lives, they said.



"India will need a significant reduction in vulnerability and climate change mitigation to reduce the risk of extremes," the researchers added.