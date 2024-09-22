EY employee death: Nirmala calls for stress management lessons; Congress fumes at 'victim-blaming'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for stress management lessons to be imparted by colleges and universities that will help increase the students' inner strength, comments made in apparent reference to the death of a young CA professional employed with EY that came under sharp criticism from opposition Congress which described her remarks "outright cruel."

Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her Chartered Accountancy exams in 2023 and worked at EY Pune office for four months, died in July. According to a letter her mother wrote to the EY India Chairman Rjiv Memani, Perayil was overworked with a "backbreaking" load as a new employee that affected her "physically, emotionally, and mentally".

The government too has stepped in to say that it will investigate the work environment at Big Four accounting firm EY.

Addressing an event at a private medical college here on Saturday, Sitharaman referred to the death of the 26- year-old woman, without naming the victim or the company.

"...was discussing about an issue that is on newspapers for the past two days. Our children go to colleges and universities for education and come out in flying colours. A company, without mentioning its name, its a partnership. There, a woman who had studied CA well, unable to cope with the work pressure, two-three days ago we received a news--she died unable to cope up with the pressure," Sitharaman said.