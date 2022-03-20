Eye on Rajasthan polls, AAP to hold 2-day convention in Jaipur to strengthen organisation

Buoyed by its resounding win in Punjab assembly polls, the AAP is now focusing on Rajasthan with the party holing a two-day convention in Jaipur to strenghthen the organisation in the state where elections are due next year.





According to the AAP, party's state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will hold discussions on ways to make people aware of the welfare policies of the party during the event on March 26-27.



Party leaders also said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Dwarka and former MP Mahabal Mishra's son Vinay Mishra can be given the responsibility of Rajasthan during the convention.