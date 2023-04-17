Faced humiliation in BJP, will strengthen Cong: Jagadish Shettar

"I have won six times since 1994 from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency. With the blessings of people, I managed to win with a margin of 20,000 to 25,000 votes every time. I was supposed to contest for the seventh time. Naturally, I was not worried about the allotment of the ticket," he stated.



"After former CM Yediyurappa, I am the most senior in the party. Yediyurappa has retired from electoral politics. In the party system, I was the senior and in terms of community leadership also I came next. The conspiracy was hatched systematically as if I become MLA again, I will compete for the highest post and subsequently I was thrown out," Shettar explained.



"My family has been associated with Jan Sangh since 1947. My uncle was the first person to get elected as MLA from south India. I was actively involved in ABVP. No one understood the pain. For six months I was humiliated. The state in-charges asked me at the last minute to send a letter agreeing to retire from electoral politics. There was no other way," Shettar stated.