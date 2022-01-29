Faced with starvation, Afghans sell kidneys: Report

The UK's foreign secretary Liz Truss said: "We are working very hard first of all to bring people out of Afghanistan, and we are using various routes to do that, we are also putting in additional humanitarian aid into Afghanistan." When asked, she said reports of selling kidneys "are very concerning."



Economic analysts say the lifting of sanctions and the release of billions of frozen dollars of the country's assets from world banks would be effective ways to improve the lives of the people of Afghanistan.



"The price of goods rose sharply and caused the most vulnerable sections of society to suffer more," said Abdul Nasir Reshtial, economist.



Following the takeover of the country by the Taliban last August, the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and US Federal Reserve cut off Afghanistan's access to international funds.



Unemployment, poverty and hunger have reached alarming levels in Afghanistan.