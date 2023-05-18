Facing health problems, lost 35 kgs & am a skeleton now: Satyendar Jain to SC

In April this year, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Jain and his two aides' bail pleas in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that Jain is an influential person and cannot be said to have satisfied the twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



"The simple fact is the CBI has filed a case of disproportionate assets (DA). The present court cannot go into the validity of these proceedings. Facts show that certain DA were masked. The court has to see the prima facie case. The broad probabilities indicate that the companies associated with him are controlled and managed by him. Learned special judge order (rejecting bail to Jain) does not have any perversity. Order is well reasoned," the judge said.