Fact Check: 2017 water-leak train photo falsely shared as that of Kerala’s first Vande Bharat

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, several social media users shared a photo of a loco pilot holding an umbrella in a train engine, claiming there was rainwater leakage in the engine of the semi-high-speed train before its debut journey on April 26.

In its investigation, the PTI Fact Check Desk found that water leakage from the AC vent in one of its compartments was reported when it was parked at Kannur on April 25, and the railway officials repaired it on April 26. There was no water leakage in the engine of the train. The Desk subsequently found that the photo shared in the social media posts was a screenshot of a video shot in a dead engine in Jharkhand in 2017. The old and unrelated photo was shared on social media with a false claim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s 16th and Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express on April 25. There were reports of leakage through the AC vent in one of its compartments during the train’s maiden journey, which the Railways’ technical department staff fixed soon after.