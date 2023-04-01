Fact Check: No, Rahul Gandhi did not remove any tweets on Savarkar, right wing trolls made false claim

A Twitter user shared a post claiming Rahul Gandhi deleted his tweets on Savarkar after his grandson Ranjit Savarkar threatened to file an FIR against the Congress leader. In its investigation, the PTI Fact Check Desk found that Gandhi did not recently delete posts on Savarkar on his Twitter handle. The claim shared in the social media post was false.

The claim was made amid Gandhi facing a backlash from several political parties and leaders over his recent remarks against Savarkar. After being sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court for his “Modi surname” remark, Rahul Gandhi had said: “My name is not Savarkar. My name is Gandhi. And Gandhis don’t apologise.” Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit on Mar 27 lashed out at the Congress leader, saying that he would file an FIR against him for making baseless remarks and defaming his grandfather if he didn’t apologise.