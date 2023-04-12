Fact-check provision in new IT rules tantamount to censorship of Press, says INS; demands rollback

The INS said the Ministry had promised to hold consultations with media organisations and media bodies when it was "constrained" to withdraw the draft amendments it had put out in January 2023, following widespread criticism from media organisations.



"It is a matter of regret that no attempt has been made by the Ministry to hold any meaningful consultation with the stakeholders i.e. the media organisations or practitioners, before notifying this amendment," it said.



The result is that the new set of rules, notified on April 6, show "hardly" any significant improvement from the draft amendments put out in January 2023, it added.



"In view of the above facts, and in adherence to the principles of natural justice and the guarantees of freedom of speech and expression enshrined in our Constitution, the Indian Newspaper Society urges the Government to withdraw this notification," the media body said.



The government should hold widespread and meaningful consultations with stakeholders such as media organisations and press bodies before coming out with any notification which would have serious implications on the profession of media, and its credibility, it said.