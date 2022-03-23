Factory making spurious celphos pesticide busted in Delhi

The accused Sanjay was found running a factory manufacturing spurious pesticides. "At his instance, a godown at M 34 was also raided where a large quantity of both manufactured as well as raw material used in manufacturing of spurious celphos and other pesticides were found at both the premises," the DCP said.



Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of Insecticide act and the Indian Penal Code.



The senior official further said that in the manufacturing of spurious celphos, the accused used to put 4 kg of original celphos or Senphos pesticide and mix the same with 45 kg of urea fertiliser, one kg of carbon black and one kg of talcum powder thereby creating about 51 kg of spurious celphos pesticide powder.