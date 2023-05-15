'Factually baseless', Sebi to SC on allegations of probing Adani since 2016

The Sebi said, "In the context of investigation into Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norms, Sebi has already approached eleven overseas Regulators under the Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MMOU) with the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). Various requests for information were made to these Regulators. The first request to overseas Regulators was made as early as on October 6, 2020."



On May 12, the Supreme Court indicated that it may grant three months more to the Sebi to complete its probe into the controversy surrounding the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group of companies.



A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said it accepts petitioners' point that Sebi cannot take indefinitely long period to complete its probe and "we are not going to give them six months, we give them three months..." and added that it is not keen on accepting Sebi's request to grant six-month extension to complete the probe.