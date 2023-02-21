Fadnavis hits back at Uddhav over Mogambo jibe, says he has vocabulary of 20 words

On Raut's allegation about a `deal' being struck for getting the Sena name and symbol, Fadnavis said, "Why should I reply to "brainless" people?" "As far as Uddhav-ji is concerned, he has a limited dictionary of some 20 words and he keeps using these words repeatedly. Is there any need to reply?" he asked.

About former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's claim that he did not approve the names recommended by the previous Thackeray-led government for nomination to the Legislative Council as the language in the letter was "threatening ", Fadnavis said he had only seen a part of Koshyari's interview, but whatever the former governor said was right.

"As per my information, when the leaders from all three parties (Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP) later went to meet the governor, he told them that he would not act on such a threatening letter. He advised them to send a letter in the proper format. They also had ego, so they said they would not change it," he said.