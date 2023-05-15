Fadnavis sends 'wish-list of names' for Mumbai infra-projects to CM
Fadnavis has demanded that the Mumbai Coastal Road project be named after the historical icon, 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj' -- which Shinde has already accepted with an announcement to the effect
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding that various critical infrastructure projects coming up in Mumbai be 'named' after top icons.
In his letter of March 16 -- which was released late on Sunday -- Fadnavis has mentioned the soon-to-be-operational Mumbai Coastal Road, the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link projects in his wish-list.
