Family holds last rituals outside Guna mortuary as landlord bars body citing Navratri

A woman’s family performed rituals outside a hospital mortuary in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna after their landlord reportedly refused to allow her body into their rented home, citing Navratri.

Pooja Rajak, 31, died during treatment for cancer at the district hospital, leaving behind two daughters and a son.

Two local volunteers helped the financially struggling family complete the rituals before taking her body to a crematorium.

The family of a 31-year-old woman who died during cancer treatment performed her pre-cremation rituals outside the district hospital mortuary in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna on Saturday after their landlord refused to allow her body into their rented home, citing Navratri observances, her father said.

Pooja Rajak, originally from Shivpuri district, died at Guna district hospital after her condition worsened. She is survived by two daughters and a son.

Her father, Pehalwan Rajak, said the family intended to bring her body to their rented accommodation in Ghosipura, where they had lived for four years. However, the landlord asked them not to do so because religious rituals were under way for Navratri.