Family members of deceased move SC against bail to Misra in Kheri case

The family members of deceased farmers, who were mowed by a car belonging to Ashish Misra in Lakhimpur Kheri, have moved the Supreme Court challenging bail granted to Misra by the Allahabad High Court. Misra is the son of Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni.



The petitioners have filed the plea through advocate Prashant Bhushan. The plea contended that family members were forced to move the apex court since Uttar Pradesh has failed to file an appeal challenging bail granted to Misra. The plea argued that the high court granted bail without considering the heinous nature of the crime and also in the backdrop of overwhelming evidence against the accused in the charge sheet. The plea further argued that there is likelihood of the accused tampering with the witnesses and causing obstruction in justice.



Last week, another plea filed by advocates C.S. Panda and Shiv Kumar Tripathi, was moved in the Supreme Court challenging the bail granted to Misra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Misra was released from jail after he was granted bail by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. His lawyers submitted two bail bonds of Rs 3 lakh each in regard to his bail orders.