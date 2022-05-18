Family of Kashmir grenade attack victim stages protest

Family and villagers of Bakra area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday staged a 'dharna' against the killing of a native in a grenade attack by militants in Baramulla town.



Four persons were injured when a militant wearing a 'burqa' slipped a hand grenade through the window hole of the wine shop in Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla town on Tuesday evening.



One of the injured, Ranjit Singh of Bakra village in Rajouri district, later succumbed to critical splinter injuries in the hospital.