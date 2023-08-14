Family of Senthil Balaji's brother played pivotal role in layering proceeds of crime: ED

Expanding its money laundering probe against arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, the ED on Monday said his brother and two other family members have skipped multiple summonses and alleged that evidence indicates they played "pivotal roles" in layering and integrating the proceeds of crime in this case.

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) termed as "false" the news reports appearing in local dailies and social media about the detention or arrest of the minister's brother R V Ashok Kumar from Kochi (Kerala).

"It is clarified that Shri R V Ashok Kumar has neither been detained nor been arrested by the ED," it said.

The agency made it clear that at least four summonses each had been sent to Ashok, his wife Nirmala and mother-in-law P Lakshmi in the past, but they have not appeared before the ED.